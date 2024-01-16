In 2024, large-scale fashion exhibitions to be held in Britain

16 January 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Several large-scale fashion exhibitions are expected to be held in Britain this year, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

An exhibition featuring the work of 300 young designers will be held at the Design Museum in the capital of England until February 11. The exhibition "Rebel: 30 years of London Fashion" demonstrates the unique fashion culture of London. The exhibition is also timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the British Fashion Council's NewGen program. The show features images created by some of the most striking designers of the British fashion world, literally from the very first shows, which won the interest of not only celebrities, but also professionals. Visitors to the exhibition will be able to assess for themselves how competent the enthusiastic responses about those whose names were on the front pages of the media turned out to be.

In parallel, the Victoria and Albert Museum hosts an exhibition dedicated to the work of the legendary French couturier Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel. "Gabrielle Chanel, Fashion Manifesto" is dedicated to the founding of the Chanel fashion house and the evolution of the designer's iconic style, which continues to influence how women dress today. The exhibition is available for viewing until February 28, 2024.

Ahead of its appearance in several other countries, the Diva exhibition is currently being held at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Those who are interested in learning the meaning of the word "diva" should definitely look here. The exhibition explores and reinterprets the once controversial term, which originally meant "goddess", and how it was perceived in performance culture. The exhibition presents more than 60 images and costumes of famous fashion houses, which were worn by such "divas" as Mariah Carey, Tina Turner, Shirley Bassey, Cher, Rihanna and Billie Eilish. The exhibition will last until April 7, 2024.

From March 23 to June 30, 2024, Blenheim Palace in Woodstock in the south of England in Oxfordshire will pay attention to icons of the British fashion world, including Stella McCartney, Bruce Oldfield and Vivienne Westwood. The exhibition is dedicated to the fashion of the past and present and is said to be the largest exhibition to date. As stated in the statement by the administrator of the palace, Kate Ballenger: "The British Fashion Icons exhibition is the first of its kind at Blenheim Palace, and we are immensely proud to collaborate with some of the world's most renowned designers and brands to assemble a collection of clothing, accessories and artifacts."

Those who, after watching a Barbie movie, did not have enough fashionable dolls can immerse themselves deeper into the world of Barbie at the Design Museum in London. Starting in the summer, the museum will present a 65-year chronology of the iconic doll. Barbie's story began in 1959, when Ruth Handler wanted to create a story for her daughter Barbara. The exhibition explores the evolution of one of the most famous dolls in the world through design, including fashion, architecture, furniture and car design. For the exhibition, which has been preparing for years, the Design Museum has gained access to Barbie's archives in California. The Barbie exhibition will be on display from July 5, 2024 to February 23, 2025.

