Iran and Tajikistan intend to increase trade turnover to $ 500 mln

8 January 2024 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

The Chairman of the National Council of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan, Rustam Emomali, who is on an official visit to Tehran, met with the head of the Islamic Council of Iran, Muhammad Bakir Ghalibaf, Azernews reports, citing press service of the Parliament of Tajikistan.

The sides noted the importance of increasing trade turnover between the two countries to $ 500 mln.

A wide range of priority areas for the development of cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran, in particular in the fields of industry, energy, transport, and tourism, were discussed at the meeting.

---

