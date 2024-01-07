Czech Republic in 2023 uses least amount of gas in 29 years

7 January 2024 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Czech consumers in 2023 used the least amount of natural gas in the last 29 years, since 1994, Azernews reports, citing the news agency ČTK.

In 2023, year-on-year gas consumption in the republic decreased by 7%, to 7.1 billion cubic meters. Significantly less electricity was produced at the country's power plants using this type of raw material than in 2022. A decrease in gas consumption by households and enterprises was recorded.

The Czech Republic does not lack gas. The republic's gas storage facilities are full. In this regard, last year the country imported less of this energy resource than in 2022. According to the agency, gas transit through Czech territory has decreased sixfold over the past two years.

The Czech Republic currently receives the largest amount of gas from Norway and through offshore LNG terminals in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Since October, Russian gas has been supplied to the republic, purchased on the Slovak and Austrian markets. Its share in total consumption amounted to about 7% last year, as the agency noted.

