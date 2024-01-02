Paris Mayor Hidalgo becomes laughingstock in France [VIDEO]

2 January 2024 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev

The pro-Armenian Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has become a target of laughter with her gaffes in footage posted by journalist Enzo Morel on the X page.

According to Azernews, with her ridiculous speech in the capital's City Council, she drew the attention of the French and the world communities. Emphasising the consistent mistakes in the speech of Hidalgo, the journalist noted in his post:

"Should we laugh or cry while watching Hidalgo's show at the Paris Council? So here are 2 minutes 16 seconds of her gaffes and antics for the year 2023," he wrote.

Faut-il rire ou pleurer du HidalgoShow au Conseil de Paris ❓ C'est parti pour 2 minutes 16 du bêtisier 2023 des frasques d'#AnneHidalgo ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/V7mALEo5NQ — Enzo Morel (@mtwit75) January 2, 2024

---

