Ashgabat & Kabul signs contract for Turkmen electricity supplies
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) Chief Executive Officer Mullah Muhammad Hanif Hamza and his delegation met with Energy Minister Annageldy Saparov and Turkmenenergo management during a two-day visit to Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.
During the visit, an agreement on electricity supply for 2024 was signed.
According to this agreement, up to 1.8 billion kilowatt-hours of energy will be supplied in four areas: Andho, Akin, Badghis and Turgonday-Herat. In addition, the completion of the 500 kV transmission line from Sheberghan to Arghanday was confirmed. This line, recently commissioned, will increase the amount of electricity purchased from Turkmenistan.
