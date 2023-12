16 December 2023 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, was announced as the new emir. Azernews reports.

Note that the Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Jabir Al-Sabah, died today at the age of 86. Sheikh Nawaf, the former Crown Prince of Kuwait, succeeded his half-brother Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who died three years ago at the age of 91.

---

