Due to weather transport interrupted in northern China

11 December 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In the north of China, train traffic was interrupted and roads were closed due to snowfall, Azernews reports, citing International media outlets.

Heavy snowfall in northern China has led to serious transport problems. According to the received information in 12 provinces, vehicles were restricted due to snow and ice, in particular along 95 motorways.

Train traffic has been partially stopped in Shanxi Province. Zhengzhou Airport was temporarily closed in Henan Province, and school classes were canceled in three cities.

The public transport operator in Beijing has also announced restrictions. Bus traffic on 187 routes was suspended on Monday morning.

Due to weather conditions, 59 flights from Beijing airport were canceled on the morning of December 11.

The day before, the air temperature dropped noticeably in a number of areas of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, where frosts of up to -25 are expected in the period from October 10 to 15...-30 degrees Celsius.

