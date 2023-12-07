Mega investment in mega grid

7 December 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry will spend its money on the 'mega grid' it plans to establish to expand interconnection capacities with neighboring countries in renewable energy.

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources is preparing for investments that will benefit more from renewable resources, develop transmission infrastructure for more renewable energy, and increase energy efficiency in all sectors. In this context, the ministry will make investments to improve the network to ensure energy transformation. The ministry, which is working to expand interconnection capacities with neighboring countries in environmentally friendly energy, will establish a green (mega) network that can handle the expected increase in renewable capacity. It is planned to invest 10 billion dollars in the grid by 2030.

HIGH VOLTAGE TO LOCAL GRID

With the project, a high-voltage grid infrastructure will be created in the local grid and thus more renewable energy can be included in the system. Thanks to the grid, the share of renewable energy sources in electricity production will increase. Gas and electricity interconnection projects between neighboring countries can also be included in the green grid. Thanks to the mega grid, renewable energy interconnection capacity will be expanded with neighboring countries.

Step by step towards the net zero emissions target

Turkiye aims to reduce its emissions by 100 million tons within the scope of its second energy efficiency action plan covering the years 2024-2030. In this context, the project is considered important in terms of developing transmission infrastructure to benefit from renewable resources and increasing energy efficiency in all sectors. The World Bank is also committed to providing financial and technical support to plans in this field. In line with the net zero emission target, importance is given to meeting electricity needs from low-emission energy sources such as renewable, nuclear, and biomass. At this point, ministry sources state that the network must be improved.

Renewable capacity will increase to 60 gigawatts

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, who attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with a video message, announced that Turkiye's total installed capacity reached 106 gigawatts. Explaining that the share of renewable energy is 55 percent, Minister Bayraktar said, “This table reveals the determination of Turkiye, which is 5th in Europe and 12th in the world, in terms of sustainable energy solutions. It shows that our country will increase its total installed power to 190 gigawatts by 2035, including 60 gigawatts of renewable energy production capacity," he said.

Regarding the mega grid, Bayraktar said that Turkiye is to establish a Green Grid that can handle the expected increase in renewable capacity.

"We plan to invest 10 billion dollars in the network by 2030," he added.

---

