Every day 27 Kyrgyzstanis leave the country for migration
Every day 27 Kyrgyzstanis leave the country for migration, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.
According to its data, the population of Kyrgyzstan as of December 5 is 6,779 million people.
At least 417 babies are born daily — on average, one Kyrgyzstani is born almost every three and a half minutes. The number of deaths per day is 104 people — that is, one person dies in the country every 14 minutes.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz