5 December 2023 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Every day 27 Kyrgyzstanis leave the country for migration, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

According to its data, the population of Kyrgyzstan as of December 5 is 6,779 million people.

At least 417 babies are born daily — on average, one Kyrgyzstani is born almost every three and a half minutes. The number of deaths per day is 104 people — that is, one person dies in the country every 14 minutes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz