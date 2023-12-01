Football team of Kyrgyzstan drops one position in FIFA ranking

1 December 2023 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 98th place in the FIFA ranking. The updated list was posted on the website of the International Federation, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

The team dropped one position.

There are 211 teams in the ranking. The top five are Argentina, France, England, Belgium and Brazil.

The Kyrgyzstan’s team played two games in the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup in November. Kyrgyzstanis defeated Oman and lost to Malaysia.

The women’s football team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 128th position out of 188.

