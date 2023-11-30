The ECOWAS states that they not completely abandoned the idea of invading Niger

30 November 2023 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

The Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) has not completely abandoned the idea of invading Niger, where the rebels came to power, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The association "only suspended" consideration of such a scenario, hoping for the effect of sanctions. This was announced by the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musa.

"I would not say that we have abandoned the military option. We have suspended its execution, waiting for the sanctions to bring results. We already have evidence that they have an impact on the junta," he said in an interview with the magazine.

Musa added that ECOWAS has never said that military intervention is "the first option" of putting pressure on the rebels," Musa said.

The community used sanctions and tried to use diplomatic means to "reach consensus". "Now Niger is in international isolation and is subject to sanctions," the representative of the organization said.

Earlier it was reported that the rebels who came to power in Niger refused to take part in at least three meetings with representatives of ECOWAS. The military keeps in touch only with Togo, one of the member countries of the association.

---

