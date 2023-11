28 November 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Iran plans to launch five new satellites into space before the end of the Iranian calendar year ( March 20, 2024), Azernews reports, citing Iranian media outlets.

According to the information circulated by the media outlets, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Defense Ministry will launch two satellites each. Another satellite belongs to a foreign state.

