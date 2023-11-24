Young Kyrgyzstani recognized as best actress at Film Festival in Los Angeles

24 November 2023 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

Young Kyrgyzstani Zhannat Kuruchbekova was awarded as the best actress of the year at the Stars Asian International Film Festival, which was held from November 8 to November 17 in Los Angeles, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg news agency.

In addition, Zhannat Kuruchbekova was recognized as the best actress at the 28th Schlingel International Children’s Film Festival. It took place in Chemnitz (Germany) at the end of September.

Zhannat Kuruchbekova played the main role (Arno) in Dalmina Tulepbergen’s film «Belek». In addition to the statuette, Zhannat received a Diamant bicycle as a gift.

---

