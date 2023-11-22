Investments in Russia’s coal sector to add 17% by year-end

22 November 2023 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

Investments in Russia’s coal sector may reach 277 bln rubles ($3 bln) by the end of 2023 compared with 235 bln rubles in 2022 (a 17.7% increase), according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak’s presentation delivered at the Federation Council (upper house of the parliament), Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Production of coal is expected at 440 mln tons in 2023, while exports are projected at 221 mln tons, the presentation said.

"New coal production centers are being created in the Far East and in the Arctic zone for boosting coal exports to the Asian-Pacific region," Novak said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz