UFO sightings cause disruption to commercial flights in India
The Indian Air Force has put two military fighter jets in the air to search for a UFO sighted near the Imphal airport, Azernews reports.
The UFO sighting caused disruptions to commercial flights. The aircraft made a low-level flight over the suspected area but did not detect anything. Agencies are ascertaining details based on video footage taken at the scene. An air defence mechanism has been activated.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz