UFO sightings cause disruption to commercial flights in India

21 November 2023 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Indian Air Force has put two military fighter jets in the air to search for a UFO sighted near the Imphal airport, Azernews reports.

The UFO sighting caused disruptions to commercial flights. The aircraft made a low-level flight over the suspected area but did not detect anything. Agencies are ascertaining details based on video footage taken at the scene. An air defence mechanism has been activated.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz