Russia to hand over archives on Kyrgyzstanis fought in Great Patriotic War

17 November 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

Russian senators will hand over to their colleagues from Bishkek archival data on citizens of Kyrgyzstan who fought in the Great Patriotic War. The Vice Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev said at a meeting of the Standing Commission on Political Affairs and International Cooperation of the IPA CIS in Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

According to him, they will also hand over the database, which is available in the Russian archives, on all people who fought in the Great Patriotic War, whose place of birth is indicated as the territory of then Kirgiziya (they could have been drafted in different places), as well as on those who were called into service from Kyrgyzstan in the Great Patriotic War regardless of their place of birth and nationality.

Konstantin Kosachev added that this is «a colossal database — there are several thousand people there.»

He specified that in the spring of 2023, a delegation from the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan visited Moscow, and during bilateral talks they raised the topic of historical memory and attitude to the Great Patriotic War.

«We said that we were ready to help in finding and establishing the fates of the then heroes, including those who were conscripted on the territory of then Kirgiziya. Two deputies of the Parliament then asked us to help search for and establish the fates of their relatives,» Konstantin Kosachev said and informed that three files and three personal files have already been handed over.

---

