Turkish security forces 'neutralize' 1,640 terrorists so far this year

12 October 2023 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye has "neutralized" a total of 1,640 YPG/PKK terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"252 terrorists were neutralized last week," a National Defense Ministry official told reporters at a briefing in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turning to Türkiye's recent airstrikes both in northern Iraq and Syria, the official said a total of 194 targets, including caves, shelters, facilities and warehouses used by terrorists were destroyed.

"With the operations in question, the terrorist organization was dealt a heavy blow, and according to preliminary findings, 229 terrorists were neutralized," he added.

Türkiye has recently been carrying out airstrikes in northern Syria and Iraq to eliminate terrorist attacks on the Turkish people and security forces by “neutralizing” PKK/YPG and other terrorist elements to ensure border security based on its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The airstrikes followed a foiled attack in Türkiye's capital Ankara. On Oct. 1, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Interior Ministry building, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance gate. Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the attack. The Turkish Interior Ministry confirmed the attackers' ties to the PKK terrorist group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

No targets other than terrorists

The official stressed that the Turkish Armed Forces have no targets other than terrorists.

"All our operations against the terrorist threat against our country are carried out in accordance with international law, respecting the borders and territorial integrity of all our neighbors, within the scope of the right of self-defense, and targeting only terrorist elements in the region," he said.

In Syria, the official said, all necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in the areas of Türkiye's cross-border anti-terror operations, and terrorist attacks are responded to in kind.

Since January, 388 harassment incidents and attacks have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in areas of Türkiye's counterterrorism operations, and 1,246 terrorists have been "neutralized" with the immediate response of Turkish soldiers, he added.

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to additional effective measures, 9,230 people, including 537 terrorists, who tried to illegally cross Türkiye's borders, have been caught since Jan. 1. Around 171,382 people were prevented before they crossed the border.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

