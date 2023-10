8 October 2023 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijanis from Poland and other European countries are holding a rally in the center of Warsaw.

According to Azernews, the protest is against the mine terror unleashed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

During the rally, the participants called for peace.

