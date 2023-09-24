UN Secretary-General is more hopeful about peace agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan
"I believe that the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be realized soon."
According to Azernews, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this in a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
At the meeting, the secretary-general was informed by the minister about the current situation in the region.
The parties also discussed various aspects of UN-Azerbaijan relations and regional issues.
Note that the meeting has already ended.
