Three people dead, four injured in gas explosion in residential building near Moscow

20 September 2023 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

Four people have died in a gas explosion in a nine-story residential building in the Moscow Region’s Balashikha, four others were injured and two remain under the rubble, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Three people died, one person was hospitalized, and three received medical assistance on the spot. Preliminarily, two people remain under the rubble," the press service said.

According to the latest information, the residential building collapsed again due to the damage caused to it by the gas explosion. Three rescuers ended up under the rubble. A TASS correspondent says that two slabs on which the rescuers were working collapsed. At the moment, they are being rescued by their colleagues.

The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry pointed out that 48 units of equipment and 184 rescuers are working at the site.

In the morning, a gas explosion took place on the fourth floor of a residential building in the Moscow Region’s Balashikha. As a result, three floors collapsed. Rescuers have already evacuated 170 people, who are now in three temporary shelters. Two people remain under the rubble: a woman and a child.

Emergency services, investigators and experts are now on the scene. The debris is being removed. A criminal case has been initiated over the incident.

