3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum to be held in March 2024

11 September 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The third Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) will be held between March 1-3, 2024, the Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday, Azernews reports.

The ADF was to be held in March earlier this year but was delayed due to the devastating twin earthquakes that shook southeastern Türkiye in February, causing the deaths of tens of thousands.

The forum aims to promote Türkiye’s diplomacy and foreign relations while advancing its friendship and cooperation with other nations. It takes place annually to contribute to Ankara’s regional and global values in diplomacy.

In 2022, the ADF was the scene of the first face-to-face meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba after the war started, as the forum provided a platform to discuss global challenges.

