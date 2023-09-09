Film producer announced his candidacy for Mexico's next President

“It is a fact. It’s time. After a period of discernment, I made the most important decision of my life,” wrote Verástegui in an X post. “I have just registered with the INE [Instituto Nacional Electoral] my intention as an aspiring independent candidate for the presidency of the Mexican Republic, for the elections on June 2, 2024.”

“My fight is for life. My fight is for freedom,” he declared.

“It is time to remove the same as always from power. Our country needs a new way of doing politics, to eradicate corruption and impunity. We are on time! Let’s go with everything, for our Mexico!”

