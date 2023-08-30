Russia's UAZ may start assembling cars in Uzbekistan

30 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russia's Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant (UAZ) is planning to start production of all types of cars at Chirchik Technopark, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

A start date has not yet been announced. It is said that representatives of UAZ have already arrived in Uzbekistan and held negotiations, discussed cooperation prospects.

Chirchik technology park with a developed engineering infrastructure is located on an area of ​​29 hectares. It is intended to localize the production of foreign and local companies in Uzbekistan.

For information, the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant was founded in 1941, it produces cars and trucks under the UAZ brand. Since 2000, Sollers has been part of the automobile concern.

