Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan & Belarus for first half of 2023 amounts to about $45 mln

24 August 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus for the first half of 2023 amounted to about USD 45 million, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Torobaev told during a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Anatoly Sivak, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

He said that the volume of mutual trade is growing every year.

“So, according to the results of last year, the volume of mutual trade amounted to more than USD 110 million, and for the first half of this year it amounted to about USD 45 million. These figures indicate the possibility of reaching higher rates,” he noted.

---

