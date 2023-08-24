Russian publication removes article about Garabagh after attacks by Armenian readers

24 August 2023 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

Novaya Gazeta, a Russian independent publication edited by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov, recently removed journalist Elena Romanova's article "Garabagh is a Self-Defence Fortress" after receiving attacks from Armenian readers, Azernews reports.

In her Facebook post, Romanova commented on her own publication with the following words: "A blockade is when machine gunners stand on the perimeter and it is impossible to leave. And when you starve your children if you can get food from Azerbaijan, it's not a blockade, it's a spectacle."

Novaya Gazeta has been sharply critical of the Russian government since its inception, including coverage of corruption and the country's armed forces. The newspaper has also been subject to state repression.

A year ago, Russia's Novaya Gazeta sent journalist Jan Shankman to the village of Zabukh, formerly occupied by Armenia and recently liberated by Azerbaijan, to write a provocative article about Armenian residents of the village allegedly being subjected to constant moral suffering and shelling by Azerbaijan.

The article was widely criticized for its biased and inaccurate portrayal of the situation in Zabukh. It was seen as an attempt to inflame anti-Azerbaijani sentiment and undermine the legitimacy of Azerbaijan's efforts to regain its territory.

