Turkmenistan still ranks first in terms of pipeline gas supplies to China

21 August 2023 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of Turkmen gas supplies to China increased by about 10% in January - July of this year, Azernews reported, citing Kabar.

Turkmen gas supplies to China in January - July of this year at a cost of $5.85 billion, an increase of about 10%. This is evidenced by the data published by the Main Customs Administration of the People's Republic of China.

Turkmenistan still ranks first among the countries selling pipeline gas to China. Russia is in second place, followed by Myanmar with an increase of 17.6% to $861.81 million. Next are Kazakhstan (down 5.4% to $614.32 million) and Uzbekistan (down 41.6% to $295.3 million).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz