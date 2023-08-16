Bahrain takes major step towards its goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2060

16 August 2023 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Bahrain has taken a major step towards its goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2060 with the signing of agreements to develop a 72-megawatt solar park project. This project is part of Bahrain's Renewable Energy Plan, which aims to increase the share of clean energy in the country's electricity mix to 5 percent by 2025 and 20 percent by 2035, Azernews reports, citing IRENA.

The solar photovoltaic project, located in Bahrain's southern Sakhir region, will include rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems and electric vehicle charging stations at the Bahrain International Circuit, the University of Bahrain, the Bahrain World Expo and the Al Dana Amphitheater. According to Electricity and Water Minister Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan, the solar park will contribute to sustainable economic development for Bahrain and its citizens and is in line with the Kingdom's international commitments.

Bahrain is the smallest oil producer in the Gulf region, and the solar park project is part of its effort to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Middle Eastern country had just 10 MW of installed PV capacity by the end of 2020. The Ministry of Electricity and Water Affairs has launched a tender to award a 20-year contract to a local or international company to build, own, operate, and maintain a grid-connected solar project with a minimum capacity of 72 MWc in the Sakhir region.

The selected developer will be expected to build, own, operate, and maintain solar arrays on rooftops, carpark shades, and electric-vehicle charging stations on land belonging to the Bahrain International Circuit, the University of Bahrain, the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre, and the Al Dana Amphitheatre. The project will contribute 28 percent of the 250 MW of renewable energy capacity targeted by Bahrain by 2025.

Bahrain's Renewable Energy Plan is an ambitious one, and the solar park project is a major step towards achieving its goal of 700 MW of solar, wind, and energy-from-waste generation capacity by 2030. With the successful completion of this project, Bahrain will be well on its way to becoming a leader in renewable energy in the Gulf region.

