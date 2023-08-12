Turkish Roketsan launches Earth remote sensing satellite into space for first time

12 August 2023 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish military-industrial company Roketsan launched the first domestically produced launch vehicle with a remote sensing satellite from the Igneada space centre, Azernews reports.

It is reported on the page of the Turkish Defence Industry Directorate in X (former Twitter). The publication posted a video of the successful launch of the rocket.According to the information, all critical subsystems of the rocket are developed by domestic specialists

SSB: “Ülkemizin uzaya erişim çalışmaları kapsamında ileri mühendislik teknolojilerimizle geliştirilen sonda roketimiz, İğneada’dan başarıyla fırlatıldı.”pic.twitter.com/e8ZwUTk9As — SavunmaSanayiST.com (@SavunmaSanayiST) August 12, 2023