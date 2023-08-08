UK sanctions six Belarusian companies

8 August 2023 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

London has imposed restrictive measures on six Belarusian companies, with the updated sanctions list published by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

The sanctioned entities are BelOMO, Gomel Radio Plant, Peleng, Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant, 2566 Radioelectronic Armament Repair Plant, and Kidma Tech.

The sanctions include asset freezes and other measures.

As reported, the UK simultaneously added ten individuals and nine companies to its Russia sanctions lists.

---

