“Green hydrogen” project in Uzbekistan is planned to start in August - Minister of Energy

21 July 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

The construction of the “green hydrogen” production complex in Uzbekistan is planned to begin in August, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

“A separate new trend is “green hydrogen”. It is a project agreed with ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia to produce hydrogen from alternative energy sources. The President laid the foundation stone of this project in August, emphasizing the acceleration of work,” the minister said.

At the beginning of the year, ACWA Power signed two contracts with the Ministry of Energy and the Uzkimyosanoat company, the Spot publication wrote referring to the Zawya agency.

A Saudi company will invest in the creation of a “green hydrogen” production complex on one of them. The facility will be built on the basis of the ammonia plant in Chirchik. It is said that the project capacity of the complex is 3 thousand tons of hydrogen per year.

Its launch is said to reduce the carbon footprint of the chemical industry and help “decarbonize the economy”.

In addition, ACWA Power will start production of environmentally friendly ammonia. According to estimates, this will save 600 million cubic meters of gas annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.5 million tons.

