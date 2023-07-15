24 dead, 10 missing in S. Korea after heavy rain, floods

15 July 2023 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

At least 24 people have died and 10 more are missing after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in South Korea, Azernews reports citing local disaster relief officials.

"According to rescue authorities, an initial count indicated 24 people have died due to heavy rain so far," Yonhap reported, adding that another 10 people were missing, mostly buried by landslides or after falling into a flooded reservoir.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz