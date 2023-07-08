Kia sales in Uzbekistan tripled

8 July 2023 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

In the first half of the year, the company sold 7,122 cars in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz.

The representative office of Kia in Uzbekistan spoke about the historical maximum of car sales in the first six months of this year. During the reporting period, Uzbeks purchased 7,122 cars, which is 329% more than in the same period last year.

The updated Kia Sportage was the most popular in the crossover segment with a total of 2,485 vehicles purchased. In second place is the Kia Sorento full-size crossover (1,742 units), followed by Kia K5 sports sedan (1,742 units), which also became the leader in its D-class segment.

In the segment of B-crossovers, the best-selling brand was Kia Seltos (986 units), the presentation of the updated model of which took place in February this year.

In addition, in the spring, Kia introduced two more models for sale: in March, the Kia Bongo commercial truck, in April, the first Kia EV6 electric crossover, a premium car that has no analogs in the Uzbek market.

However, Kia does not limit itself solely to selling cars, it also provides qualified technical services. The warranty for Kia vehicles is 60 months or 150,000 km.

It is noted that warranty maintenance, as well as the elimination of possible malfunctions, is carried out by specialists from the Kia dealer network.

---

