Russian cosmonauts complete spacewalk that lasted over 6 hours

24 June 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, who is also a TASS correspondent aboard the International Space Station (ISS), completed their extravehicular activity shortly before midnight on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The cosmonauts began the spacewalk by opening hatches of the Poisk module at 5:24 p.m. on Thursday. The cosmonauts coped with their tasks quicker than planned, spending six hours and 23 minutes in outer space.

During the endeavor, the cosmonauts installed a new high-speed radio transmission device (RSPI-M) on the outer surface of the Zvezda module. They also dismantled several pieces of scientific equipment from the station’s outer shell, taking some of them with them and jettisoning others from the station.

This was the seventh spacewalk in the career of Sergey Prokopyev, who was wearing an Orlan-MKS space suit with red stripes, and the fifth for Dmitry Petelin, whose Orlan-MKS suit had blue stripes.