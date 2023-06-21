Number of foreign traveller visits to Adjara region on rise, says tourism body head

21 June 2023 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Tinatin Zoidze, the Head of the Tourism Department of Georgia’s western region of Adjara, on Wednesday said the number of trips that brought foreign visitors to the locality reached 333,848 between January-March, marking a 93 percent increase year-on-year and a 33 percent rise compared to the pre-pandemic figures from 2019, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

Zoidze noted 711 flights had been recorded to the region in the first five months of the year - a 1.14 percent increase over the same period of 2022 and 19 percent more compared to 2019.

She also noted Batumi was hosting “many international events” this year, a fact she said would make a positive impact on increasing the number of tourists in the region.

The official also highlighted the regional Government’s efforts in developing tourism infrastructure in municipalities of Kobuleti, Khelvachauri, Keda, Shuakhevi and Khulo, including creation of new picnic zones, hiking tracks and more.

Zoidze also mentioned the Department was organising press tours hosting media professionals from various countries to promote the region. It said last year about 500 journalists, bloggers and representatives from tourism agencies visited Adjara as part of the promotional campaigns.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz