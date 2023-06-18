Uzbekistan will become a model for other countries

18 June 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbayeva held talks with Director of the ILO International Labor Standards Department Corine Varga at the 111th session of the International Labor Conference held in Geneva, Switzerland, Azernews reports, citing Uzdaily.

During the dialogue, issues of creating decent working conditions, protecting human dignity and freedoms in the labor sphere, real and consistent implementation of international standards in this direction were discussed.

During the conversation, it was emphasized that today relations between the ILO and Uzbekistan are developing on a solid and trusting basis.

The director of the ILO department expressed her gratitude to Uzbekistan for its determination and political will for constructive cooperation with the ILO.

– Today, the ILO, when building a dialogue with other countries that are facing similar problems, effectively uses the experience gained as a result of many years of cooperation with Uzbekistan. We would like to emphasize that your country has become a kind of exemplary model for the ILO, which can become an example for other states, especially from the Central Asian region, - said Corine Varga.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached on further expanding cooperation on the ratification of ILO conventions and ensuring their implementation.

