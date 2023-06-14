Turkish official: We will position Turkiye as global power center

14 June 2023 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

The Presidential Investment Office held a reception at the London Embassy with the theme of "Turkiye: Your Durable Investment Partner" on the occasion of the Century of Turkiye. Many Turkish, British, and international investors, as well as public officials from Turkiye and England, attended the reception.

Dağlıoğlu, in his speech at the reception, stated that they held the first of the receptions they will organize in different capitals to come together with investors as part of the Century of Turkiye, in London.

Reminding that Turkiye has achieved significant success in the last 20 years and is among the 20 largest economies in the world, Daglıoglu said that since 2003, the annual growth in Turkiye has been at the level of 5.4 percent.

Daglıoglu stated that Turkiye's exports, which were 36 billion dollars in 2002, increased 7 times and exceeded 250 billion dollars:

"Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the second century of our country begins and we call this period the Century of Turkiye. We aim to become one of the 10 largest economies in the world and I am sure we can achieve this ambitious goal. Turkiye has so far been a regional leader in many areas such as production activities, R&D, and logistics activities. We will now position Turkiye as a global power center. We expect investors to continue their investments. We expect investors to continue their investments not only in production but also in different areas such as R&D, logistics activities, regional management, as well as clean energy and infrastructure, financial services, and digitalization. We invite you to invest."

Explaining that they also participated in the London TechWeek program, Daglıoglu said, "We can build much more bridges between Turkiye and England by focusing especially on technology start-ups."

Daglıoglu pointed out that Turkiye is a strong and fast-growing economy and the opportunities it offers thanks to its geographical location, and invited companies to invest.

- "I am sure that these investments will increase mutually"

Turkish Wealth Fund Management Inc. General Manager Salim Arda Ermut stated that 2023 is the 100th anniversary of the country's establishment and the beginning of Turkiye's new vision, and said, "Our goal is to crown the Century of Turkiye by making the country one of the 10 largest economies in the world."

Emphasizing that the Turkish Wealth Fund plays an important role in shaping the economic outlook of the country, Ermut made the following assessment on the economic relations of Turkiye and England:

"FDI from the UK to Turkiye has always been very important and strategic. I am sure that these investments will increase mutually. The Turkish Wealth Fund can also play a role as a potential partner in supporting investors who will invest in Turkiye."

Turkiye's Ambassador to London Osman Koray Ertas stated that the dynamism in the economic relationship between Turkiye and England is seen in different fields from tourism to investment.

Reminding that the election atmosphere in Turkiye has ended and the new economy team has been determined, Ertas said, "Everyone here knows Turkiye's new economy team very well. In this respect, with the support of the Presidential Investment Office, we can start to take action and focus on our bilateral trade and investments."

- The UK-Turkiye bilateral trade volume saw its highest level in history

British Minister of State for Business and Trade Nusrat Ghani, on the other hand, pointed out that the bilateral trade volume between the UK and Turkiye has seen its highest level in history with 23.5 billion pounds, "This volume has increased by 30 percent compared to the last year. In addition, in 2021 being the largest investor in Turkiye, Turkish companies invested £250 million in the UK in 2020.”

Underlining that the free trade agreement signed between the two countries in 2020 plays a key role in this success, Ghani added that many sectors from clean energy and infrastructure to health technologies will determine the future between the two countries and that there are many steps that can be taken to increase the trade volume.

