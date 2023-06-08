Police arrest 2 for kidnapping minor in eastern Georgia

8 June 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian law enforcers have arrested two individuals for kidnapping a minor in eastern Georgia’s Marneuli municipality, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

The Ministry said police had found the offenders, identified only through their initials and the birth year of 2007, had kidnapped their victim with the purpose of marriage.

The crime is punishable by seven to 10 years in prison.

---

