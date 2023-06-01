Sevilla, Roma clash for 2023 UEFA Europa League

1 June 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The final match of the 2023 UEFA Europa League will be played Wednesday between Spanish La Liga club Sevilla and Italian Serie A side Roma at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Azernews reports via Anadolu Agency.

Record-holders Sevilla, who won the trophy in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, and in 2020, will fight for their seventh championship.

After bagging the third-tier UEFA Europa Conference League title, which was held for the first time last season, Roma's sights are now set on their maiden UEFA Europa League title.

Roma reached the UEFA Cup final for the first time in 32 years.

Manager Jose Mourinho is the only manager to clinch all three UEFA club football trophies, the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League.

He won the 2003 UEFA Cup (rebranded as UEFA Europa League in 2009) and the 2004 UEFA Champions League title with Portuguese club Porto, guided Italian side Inter Milan to 2010 Champions League success, and bagged the 2017 UEFA Europa League trophy with England's Manchester United before clinching the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy with Roma.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz