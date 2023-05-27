Normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations depends on Yerevan - Cavusoglu

27 May 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations also affects Turkish-Armenian relations. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Azernews reports citing TurkicWorld.

He noted that the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations actually depends on Yerevan.

"We may have different opinions about the events of 1915 with Armenia. However, the erection of monuments to terrorists undermines the normalization of our relations and is unacceptable. If Armenia is confident in itself, it should form a commission consisting of the United States, France and Russia to investigate the events of 1915," Cavusoglu said.

