WhatsApp allows editing of messages for 15 minutes

23 May 2023 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Meta's WhatsApp messenger allowed its users to edit messages within 15 minutes after they were sent, the messenger's administration said on its website, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We are happy to give you more control over your chats - from correcting a typo to adding new content to a message. You just need to click on the message that you are going to edit and select the appropriate function within 15 minutes after sending," the administration of WhatsApp noted.

The feature will be available worldwide, but it will be introduced gradually.

Moreover, in some regions - which ones exactly, the message does not say - the ability to edit messages will appear within a few weeks.

The message editing function is one of the most frequent wishes of WhatsApp users.

