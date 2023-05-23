Sinan Ogan will support Erdogan in second round presidential election

23 May 2023 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Presidential Candidate from the Ancestral Alliance (Ata Alliance) Sinan Ogan announced that he will support Presidential candidate Tayyip Erdogan in the second round to be held on May 28. Ogan, who received 5.17 percent of the votes on May 14, announced his expected decision on which candidate to support on May 28 at the press conference he held yesterday.

"As a result of negotiations and consultations and messages from the grassroots, I declare that we will support the People's Alliance candidate, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the second round of the elections," Ogan said.

Quick decision needed

Ogan summarized the reasons for his decision to support Erdogan in the election as follows: “Turkiye is going through a critical juncture. We are of the opinion that there are major problems that need to be addressed urgently on four main issues. The issue of asylum seekers in Turkiye is an issue that may have security, economic and social costs in the future processes in our country. The second of these fundamental issues is the reality of earthquakes in Turkiye. Earthquake is an urgent national security issue. For this, our thesis of the Ministry of Disaster, which we have recommended for a long time, remains up-to-date. After the May 28 elections, it is necessary to take qualified, fast and healthy decisions in accordance with the requirements of the economy of the country.

The stable process must continue

“It is the continuation of the stable struggle against all kinds of terrorist discourse against our country. Every segment has the right to engage in politics, but the political extensions of terrorism must also be cleared from Turkish politics. The theses of reckoning with the Republic have been buried in the dustbin of history. It is obvious that a stable process must continue in the Turkish defense industry. Deficiencies should be completed and everyone should take responsibility for a stronger Türkiye. Integration studies with the Turkish world should be accelerated. Interest-oriented policies in our economy should be reconsidered.”

Bargain, no commitment

“The second round of the Presidential elections on May 28, 2023 is of critical importance. We negotiated with our base, our supporters, the Ancestral Alliance components. We met with the candidate of the People's Alliance, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the candidate of the Nation Alliance, Mr. Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, in the second round elections to be held on May 28, 2023. First of all, I would like to underline that we have expressed our red lines without any bargaining, engagement or commitment.”

We are not expecting

“Our meetings with both candidates were held with statesmen and mutual kindness. As a result of these negotiations and consultations and messages from the grassroots, I declare that we will support the President of the People's Alliance Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the second round of the elections. I demand that the voters who voted for us also support Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. I wish that the decision we have taken without any expectations within the framework of our Kemalist and nationalist principles will be beneficial to the great Turkish nation.”

