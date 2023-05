18 May 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has hit Guatemala, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said, Azernews reports.

The epicenter of the disaster was 48 km northwest of the San Juan Sacatepequez city with a population of about 136 thousand people. The source was at a depth of 255 km.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

