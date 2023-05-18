Our nation demonstrated free will, despite political engineering from sources

18 May 2023 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Stating that they have started work for the second round of elections, President Erdoğan said: "By raising our votes, we will emerge victorious in the 28 May election, and we will achieve a historic success."

Erdogan shared about the elections on his social media account. Stating that the 14 May elections, one of Turkiye's highest turnout elections, took place in a festive atmosphere worthy of democracy with the prudence and foresight of the Turkish nation, Erdogan said, "Our nation has demonstrated its free will, despite political engineering from Kandil, Pennsylvania, social media channels and foreign magazine covers”.

Regardless of the result, the winner of the 14 May elections was Turkish democracy and the Turkish nation with its 85 million individuals.

We respect the national will

Stating that the nation once again showed great favor to him with more than 27 million votes and 49.51 percent of the votes, and that he gave the majority in the Grand National Assembly to the People's Alliance and trusted him and the alliance, Erdoğan said: showed that it is one of the countries with advanced democratic culture. According to the statements made by the Supreme Election Board, the Presidential election was left to the second round. As a politician who has never known any power other than the will of the nation and has not deviated from the direction drawn by the nation, we respect this will manifested at the ballot box. Until May 28, we will fulfill our responsibility to our beloved nation by running without stopping, resting and running with love. We will emerge victorious from the 28 May election by increasing the vote rate we obtained on 14 May, and hopefully we will achieve a historical success. We started to work for May 28th, in line with our vision of the Century of Turkey, by saying 'Don't stop, just keep going'. I would like to express that we aspire to the vote of all my citizens, regardless of which political party they love.

