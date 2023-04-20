Turkish Defense Minister emphasizes the domestic and national defense industry

20 April 2023 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

By News Agency

"I hope our President will deliver our first domestically produced tank to our Turkish Armed Forces within the next week," Turkiye’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Hulusi Akar, who was nominated as an MP for Kayseri from the AK Party, visited the Kayseri Chamber of Industry, Kayseri Organized Industrial Zone, and Kayseri Commodity Exchange, respectively.

Stating that Turkiye has become a subject in the international environment with its personality and identity policies, Akar said, "Important steps continue to be taken for Turkiye's further strengthening and growth."

Emphasizing that with the leadership, encouragement, and support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, very important developments have been made in the domestic and national defense industry, Akar said:

“The defense industry is important. The history of our heroic staff is full of glory, but the tools take pride. What will be the result if we do not provide the necessary equipment? Here, the importance of the domestic and national defense industry emerges. Remember the products we paid for in the past. In the past, even our infantry rifles were patented by foreigners. Now we have all our own light weapons, helicopters, UAV/UCAVs. We make these and export them. We design, build and export the ship. Hopefully, we will build our tank and fly the Kizilelma soon.”

Visitor interest to TCG Anadolu

Reminding that TCG Anadolu was handed over to the Naval Forces Command, Hulusi Akar described the ship as a great achievement, and a proud picture of Turkish engineering, craftsmanship, entrepreneurs, the Turkish Naval Forces, and Turkiye.

Stating that TCG Anadolu will have separate duties in times of peace and crisis and that it will be assigned in possible humanitarian aid operations, disaster, and emergency activities, Hulusi Akar said, "TCG Anadolu, which is produced with domestic and national resources, is a source of great pride. We opened TCG Anadolu to the visit of our people on April 17-23, upon the instruction of our President for our citizens to see this pride as well. On the first day of its opening, 8,900 people visited the ship yesterday. There was great interest and favor."

During the visits, Kayseri Chamber of Industry President Mehmet Buyuksmitci, Kayseri Organized Industrial Zone Chairman Mehmet Yalçın, and Kayseri Commodity Exchange President Recep Bağlamış also thanked Akar and expressed their support for the determined struggle of Mehmetçi against terrorists.

