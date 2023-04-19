Uzbek Saneg company puts into operation new oil terminal

19 April 2023 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

A large Uzbek oil and gas Saneg company has commissioned a new terminal for the storage and distribution of petroleum products.

According to the information, the terminal for the storage and distribution of petroleum products, located on the territory of the refueling complex for aircraft maintenance at the Tashkent International Airport (Uzbekistan), consists of 6 tanks with a total capacity of 12,000 cubic meters.

The logistics complex worth $10 million will provide gasoline and diesel fuel to Tashkent and the Tashkent region, and its daily sales will amount to 1,500 tons.

Railway tank cars with light oil products produced at the Fergana Refinery will be unloaded at the terminal for their transshipment.

Thanks to the launch of a new logistics complex, the tank farm will be able to meet the growing demand for fuel and ensure the shipment of products to the capital's gas stations within an hour. To do this, 39 fuel trucks will be involved in the logistics process.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz