EBRD discloses loan portfolio of projects in Turkmenistan

16 April 2023 08:12 (UTC+04:00)

The current loan portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) projects in Turkmenistan was estimated at about 33 million euros.

According to the EBRD, the bank's loan portfolio is calculated for the implementation of 23 projects.

The majority of the project portfolio (95 percent, or 32 million euros) is directed toward investments in industry, commerce, and agribusiness, and 5 percent, or 1 million euros, towards investments in financial institutions.

The bank has generally invested more than 336 million euros in 87 projects in Turkmenistan.

Earlier, the Head of the EBRD Resident Office in Turkmenistan, Fatih Turkmenoglu, said that the bank will continue to support small and medium-sized entrepreneurs who are already exporting or are interested in starting export activities in order to contribute to the country's economy.