Iranian currency rates for March 30

30 March 2023 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 30.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to March 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,471 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 30 Iranian rial on March 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,709 51,839 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,676 45,667 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,034 4,061 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,025 4,056 1 Danish krone DKK 6,104 6,113 1 Indian rupee INR 511 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,970 137,138 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,817 14,815 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,650 32,071 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,101 109,088 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,939 30,847 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,133 26,248 1 South African rand ZAR 2,322 2,314 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,193 2,198 1 Russian ruble RUB 543 549 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,053 28,175 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,598 31,637 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,315 39,015 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,294 1,293 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,919 31,954 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,788 8,752 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,099 6,112 100 Thai baths THB 122,768 122,709 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,503 9,525 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,220 32,384 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,471 45,542 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,380 9,264 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,408 16,376 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,793 2,791 1 Afghan afghani AFN 485 485 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,766 16,765 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,675 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,303 77,283 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,852 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 435,218 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,243 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 535,000-538,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 580,000-583,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz