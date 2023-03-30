Azernews.Az

Iranian currency rates for March 30

30 March 2023 22:13 (UTC+04:00)
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 30.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to March 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,471 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 30

Iranian rial on March 29

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,709

51,839

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,676

45,667

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,034

4,061

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,025

4,056

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,104

6,113

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

512

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,970

137,138

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,817

14,815

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,650

32,071

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,101

109,088

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,939

30,847

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,133

26,248

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,322

2,314

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,193

2,198

1 Russian ruble

RUB

543

549

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,053

28,175

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,598

31,637

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,315

39,015

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,294

1,293

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,919

31,954

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,788

8,752

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,099

6,112

100 Thai baths

THB

122,768

122,709

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,503

9,525

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,220

32,384

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,471

45,542

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,380

9,264

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,408

16,376

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,793

2,791

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

485

485

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,766

16,765

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,675

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,303

77,283

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,852

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 435,218 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,243 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 535,000-538,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 580,000-583,000 rials.

