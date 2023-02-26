Turkiye's defense chief visits field hospital in Kahramanmaras set up & run by Azerbaijan

26 February 2023 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar visited a field hospital in Kahramanmaras, where the strong earthquake occurred on February 6, Azernews reports.

The defense minister also spoke with Azerbaijani military doctors currently working in the field hopsital and thanked them for their work and noted that Turkiye and Azerbaijan are 'two states, one nation'.

"We will continue our joint activities. We are together in sorrow and in joy. Thank you. Long live the Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternity," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkiye on February 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

