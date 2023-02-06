Iranian currency rates for February 6

6 February 2023 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 6.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to February 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,352 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 6 Iranian rial on February 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,633 50,612 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,355 45,335 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,982 3,984 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,138 4,124 1 Danish krone DKK 6,090 6,090 1 Indian rupee INR 511 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,348 137,423 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,256 15,254 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,957 32,018 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,118 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,307 31,346 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,573 26,574 1 South African rand ZAR 2,415 2,406 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,232 2,231 1 Russian ruble RUB 601 595 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,033 29,061 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,736 32,732 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,280 39,205 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,894 31,858 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,892 8,857 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,212 6,206 100 Thai baths THB 125,807 125,896 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,863 9,867 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,651 33,737 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,352 45,429 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,173 9,156 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,885 15,885 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,822 2,813 1 Afghan afghani AFN 469 469 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,579 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 78,249 78,122 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,073 4,073 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 331,424 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 307,743 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 444,000-447,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 481,000-484,000 rials.

