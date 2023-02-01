EU appoints new Head of Georgia Monitoring Mission

1 February 2023 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

The Council of the European Union has appointed Dimitrios Karabalis, a Greek diplomat, as the new Head of mission for the EU Monitoring mission in Georgia, by the decision of the Political and Security Committee.

Karabalis is currently the Director for Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, South Caucasus, and Central Asia in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece, and his mandate as the Head of EUMM Georgia will run from 1 February until 14 December 2023.

The Greek diplomat succeeds Polish Marek Szczygieł, who has been in charge of the mission since 2020.

The mission’s mandate consists of stabilisation, normalisation and confidence building, as well as reporting to the EU in order to inform European policy-making and thus contribute to the future EU engagement in the region.

